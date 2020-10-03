To the editor — Have you ever wondered why we pay two to three times more for our health care as compared to the rest of the developed world? There are a number of reasons, but one of the main causes is the large number of people who lack access to basic health care.
We have a large population of uninsured and under-insured people, including many who recently became unemployed. A very manageable condition such as high blood pressure goes untreated because he or she can’t afford to see a doctor or buy medications. Long-term complications from untreated hypertension will develop, including heart failure, strokes and kidney failure, any of which might require expensive hospitalizations.
Not my problem, you say? Think again. When that uninsured person with a stroke seeks emergency care, the hospital is required by law to admit and treat that person. Typically, the uninsured patient can pay little or none of the multi-thousand-dollar hospital bill. The hospital writes off the debt to “charity care," but the debt doesn’t just magically disappear. In order to stay in business, the hospital must charge the insured patients higher rates. So, in the end, we all pay for this care in the form of higher premiums for our own insurance.
Is it hard to imagine a more inefficient and inhumane system: provide nothing up front but then provide everything after people get really sick? Dr. Tracy Rushing understands that providing universal basic coverage will reduce health care costs and is the right thing to do. That is why she is supporting the Whole Washington initiative and is campaigning for state representative in the 14th District. Her opponent has done nothing to expand health coverage during his time in office and still has no credible plan to do so. Please give Tracy Rushing your support this election.
ROBERT C. FLOREK, M.D.
Underwood