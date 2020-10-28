To the editor — I’ve recently spoken with several parents and school district staff members regarding their return to the classroom in the coming weeks. The reactions have covered a range from tentative eagerness to outright fear, with impending anxiety felt by all who will make that personal decision for themselves and their families.
The time is right to elect the candidate best qualified to assist school districts in making these kinds of community decisions; decisions that will affect the health and well-being for all of our families. Dr. Tracy Rushing is running to represent us in Legislative District 14. She is the representative for these times.
Rushing is well-equipped to tackle public health issues. As our representative, she will assist our schools and communities in making tough decisions. She relies on data, research and best practices, while focusing steadfast attention on the well-being of the public. She’ll bring her calm, thorough decision-making to Olympia and work in the best interests of all her constituents. We need Rushing’s expertise now and we’ll need it in the future, as we navigate the aftermath of living through a pandemic.
Please vote for Tracy Rushing for state representative.
MICHELLE MAYFIELD
White Salmon