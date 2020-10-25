To the editor — Is Medicare socialism? That’s what opponents loudly proclaimed in 1966 when Medicare was introduced. This was accompanied by dire warnings of progression to communism. But is Medicare really socialized medicine?
In a true socialized system, the government is the insurer, owns the hospitals, and employs the doctors. That is the case, for example, in England, where the National Health Service has been providing universal health care since the early 1950s. The NHS has been quite successful, with everyone covered and no medical bills. The Brits pay about one-third to one-half of what we pay per person and have better health outcomes. Better outcomes to a large extent because people don’t get very sick from a lack of basic care, as is the case here. Plus, last I checked, the UK has not succumbed to godless communism. Today in the USA, it’s hard to imagine the country without Medicare.
While the U.S. government is the insurer, the hospitals and doctors remain private. So it is probably more accurate to describe Medicare as a social program rather than socialized medicine. Similarly, Social Security is another program that is now an integral part of our national fabric but was branded as socialism when passed in 1935.
In the coming months, citizens of Washington and Oregon will have the opportunity to consider programs similar to Medicare aiming to provide health care to all residents regardless of their ability to pay. The legislative proposals are called Whole Washington and Healthcare for all of Oregon. To make it a reality, we need to support state legislators who believe in the concept of health care for everyone, which is the standard throughout the developed world. That is why I am urging Washington District 14 voters to vote for Tracy Rushing, M.D.
Rushing will be a strong advocate for the Whole Washington proposal. Her opponent, Chris Corry, has done nothing to expand health care during his tenure. His signature move in the health care arena was to introduce a ridiculous and irresponsible lawsuit opposing public health orders in Washington state. It is time for a change in direction. Please give your ballot support to Tracy Rushing.
ROBERT C. FLOREK, M.D.
Underwood