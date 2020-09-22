To the editor — When activists responded once again to police violence this past summer, some may have assumed that a place like Yakima was immune to such violence. After all, most of the cities in which Black people died at the hands of police officers — Minneapolis, Baltimore, Dallas, Fort Worth, Louisville, Los Angeles, Atlanta, etc. -- have populations of 500,000 or more.
That assumption shifted when Kenosha, Wis. — a town of 100,000 with an agricultural past, like Yakima’s — became another point on the map of police violence. Yakima and Kenosha have quite a few demographic similarities, which magnifies the shared impact of police violence, regardless of municipality size.
I’m proud to see that candidates like Tracy Rushing are running for state representative because, as a community health provider, she realizes that police violence impacts our community’s perception of care professionals. I’m hopeful that others will join me in supporting candidates like Rushing who support balancing local dollars spent on restorative services (like substance use treatment diversion, embedded designated crisis responders, supported employment and housing) with local dollars spent to fund law enforcement.
WYATT KANYER
Yakima