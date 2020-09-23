To the editor — If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that our major institutions and structures were never prepared to protect our most vulnerable in a major crisis — in fact it appears they were broken all along. The rhetoric about the economy versus our health continues to be absurd when an economy should merely be a service to the people and not the other way around; a facet of life not meant to be an all-consuming one.
Before the pandemic, we should have been outraged that any Washingtonians lacked access to food, shelter, health care, quality child care, proper education or a slew of other needs. As 2020 carries on, we need to stop pretending that this is the best we can do. In a state with the most regressive taxes in the United States but with some of the most wealth, we need to start devising real solutions that will allow us to prosper not just during the pandemic, but into the future as well. We cannot continue to use patchwork solutions, for the pandemic or for our communities’ issues. We can choose to protect and fight for our most vulnerable across Legislative District 14, and know that it will make all of us safer and healthier in the end.
I beg all of us to drop the rhetoric around “what’s best for business” or “what’s best for the economy” and I ask us instead to recognize that we need to ensure that farmworkers and packing workers in our district have a fighting chance to protect themselves from exploitation or danger; recognize that all of us deserve health care; recognize that all of us deserve to live healthy, productive, invigorating lives; and recognize that what we have been doing for the last few decades hasn’t provided for everyone, and in the wake of a novel virus perhaps that’s enough for us to start questioning whether this is the right path to take.
It’s high time we start being creative in order to build a better, healthier, and safer city, district, and world — one that can weather storms and provide the best quality of life possible. The reality is that Washington is facing a budget deficit, and studies have shown that austerity measures slowed our ability to bounce back in 2008. So what our district needs from any politician is one that will prioritize the well-being of all of their constituents, and one who works for a better district for us. That’s why in November, I’ll be voting for Dr. Tracy Rushing — the candidate who can understand the gravity of this pandemic and the candidate who recognizes that we need to address the intersections of health, education, poverty and trauma in order to build thriving communities.
MELISSA BLUE
Yakima