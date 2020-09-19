To the editor — "Lawsuit ends health crisis, saves local economy." That sort of wishful thinking might be why Yakima County is still in a modified Phase 1. We need informed and responsible representation in Olympia, not frivolous lawsuits. This is why I support Dr. Tracy Rushing for Washington Legislative District 14.
As the Legislature convenes to tackle vast budget challenges and an ongoing public health crisis, we need a pragmatic representative in Olympia who will work to keep Yakima's needs and realities front and center. We don't need ideologues like Rushing's opponent that undermine state leadership in the midst of an economic and health crisis.
Tracy Rushing recognizes that cost-effective, lasting solutions will come from medically informed policies, thoughtful engagement with local business interests, and good ol' fashioned hard work, not attention-grabbing legal actions.
As an emergency room doctor, Tracy is the only candidate in the race that truly knows how to lead in a crisis. She understands that our economic recovery is a successful and lasting pandemic response. Our economy is dependent on the well-being of both our people and our environment.
Working together, we can end this health crisis and get Yakima back to work. Vote Tracy Rushing for District 14.
DALE MECK
Yakima