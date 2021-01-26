To the editor — There will come a time in the near future when we will be sending our kiddos back into the classroom full time. It is then that we will need all hands on deck to assess where they are and, if needed, help them get back on track.
That responsibility will fall squarely on the shoulders of many of our support staff, who are funded only partially by the state with the remainder funded by approved levies. Selah's current levy will expire at the end of the year. To renew this levy means supplying our kids with every tool necessary to get back on track and to stay on track for academic success.
The Selah School District has worked tirelessly to ensure job security for every staff member over this past year, and thanks to the current levy they had that capability. We have asked our students to adapt in so many avenues; let's not put them back in the classroom and ask them to work with less than what they deserve.
Our household supports the renewal of the Selah school levy being put on the ballot for Feb. 9. Our students deserve our most valuable tool: people.
BARB PETREA
Selah