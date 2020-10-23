To the editor — I would like to take this opportunity to share with the public just one of the reasons why I think that Rep. Gina Mosbrucker deserves to be re-elected in November.
I am a respiratory therapist at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital. When COVID came to the Valley, we soon ran into the challenge of providing care for gravely ill patients with very limited resources. We were provided with a supply of ventilators from the national stockpile for which we were relieved to be able to put into service. Not long after putting most of these in service, it was decided that another state was in need of these vents and we were told to package them all back up and prepare them for shipment.
I reached out to my district representative, Rep. Mosbrucker, and explained the situation to her and that we would be left without the tools that we needed to help the people of our community if these machines were not returned to us. She listened and acted on behalf of all of the citizens of Central Washington. The ventilators were returned to us within a day or two of the conversation and put into use almost as soon as they came through the door. She listened and took action to help those in need not just in her district but Central Washington as a whole. She has earned my vote and deserves yours.
DARREN KING
Wapato