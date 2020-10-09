To the editor — We have a unique opportunity in this election to infuse new ideas and energy onto our Board of Yakima County Commissioners. I have seen where some are saying that we should vote the status quo, because “training” new council members is too difficult. This is hogwash! Our government works best with citizen representatives, not lifetime politicians. We elect people to serve us, the constituents – not the establishment. Ironically, our local establishment wants to keep status quo on the county commission, despite supporting the most anti-establishment president in American history!
As a Republican Precinct Committee officer, I am invested in seeing our county represented by leaders with energy, new ideas, and a commitment to service. This is why I am voting for Amanda McKinney. During these troubling times, McKinney has worked tirelessly for our community, while also running her business and caring for her beautiful family. Her voice will be just what we need to maintain our conservative principles, but on a positive, forward road into the future. We need leaders like Amanda McKinney to help make the county commission more effective and responsive to we, the people of Yakima.
MATT NORLING
Yakima