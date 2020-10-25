To the editor — Amanda McKinney is the best choice to serve as commissioner, for a brighter future for Yakima County.
I met McKinney 15 years ago in her role as mortgage broker. She has always served my family with hard work and integrity. I sent friends to her that had been denied loans that were too difficult for others, and she worked tirelessly to always find solutions where others had failed or given up. She has business experience, well-grounded reasoning, and a high level of creative intelligence that Yakima needs.
McKinney believes firmly in government accountability to the people and ardently supports law enforcement. She believes that Yakima County government business should not be conducted in the dark, behind closed doors, and then ratified the next day in the light. She has detailed concrete ideas to make county government more accountable. She comes from a law enforcement family and thoroughly supports our law enforcement community, including working with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office to help with their recent promotion selection board.
McKinney has integrity, energy, vision, solutions, and genuine love of neighbor. She has my vote, and I greatly encourage you to vote for her as well.
MATTHEW McCAY
Yakima