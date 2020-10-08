To the editor — Perhaps you’ve seen Rotary’s motto on license plate holders around the Valley: “Service Above Self.” No one embodies this sentiment more than Amanda McKinney. As the daughter of a police officer, she witnessed firsthand her father’s commitment to community service. McKinney has devoted her time and energy toward not only Rotary projects, but towardseducation and health initiatives at her children’s schools and on various community boards.
When COVID hit, McKinney posted interviews with community experts, inspired others to help first responders, and found answers to questions she was hearing from community members regarding health district postings, ballot sorting and counting procedures, and the effect of the pandemic on nonprofits such as the YMCA. These posts demonstrated a high level of curiosity and determination to inform and inspire.
As a contractor, I sought help from previous county commissioners when a vital project would get hung up during the permitting process. I am certain that Amanda McKinney has the drive and the intelligence to sort through problems and come to solutions we need in the valley. Her desire for transparency and opportunities for public input will strengthen county government.
Please join me in voting for Amanda McKinney for county commissioner.
CHARLIE EGLIN
Yakima