To the editor — Amanda McKinney is the right choice for commissioner in Yakima County. Those who know her are certain of her ability in this position. She was raised in a family with strong values and learned early on what is right and wrong in the community structure.
McKinney grew up in a law enforcement family with her father and aunt as state troopers. Her mother worked for children's services and also adult and senior services for many years as well. She is motivated to do the right thing and has always done so. Her service to the citizens of Yakima County would be a godsend. Given her education, extensive business experience and involvement in community service, she is highly qualified for the job of county commissioner.
Voters looking to improve, energize and strengthen county services should look no further than Amanda McKinney. She will be a light on an otherwise cloudy day.
STEVEN McCABE
Idaho City, Idaho