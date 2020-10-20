To the editor — I have volunteered with Amanda McKinney for years, in Rotary, Gap to Gap, and on other service community events. She is the full meal deal. She is competent, high-energy, well organized, is communicative, upfront, and transparent, and always reliable. These are the attributes a county commissioner should exemplify.
McKinney will be a leader who is a good listener, a problem solver, and one who would represent all of us. We need leaders like her. She is young and is the next generation of leaders in our community. McKinney will always find ways to help and improve our communities, that is just who she is, never saying no and always wanting to find a solution to an issue. She has been actively working on her campaign for over a year and has spent hours addressing the issues of Yakima County related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the building industry and helping small businesses.
I am casting my vote for Amanda McKinney and am proud to support her for the Board of Yakima County Commissioners.
JIM GIBBONS
Yakima