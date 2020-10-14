To the editor — Yakima County deserves a new generation of leadership, and I believe there is no one more qualified than Amanda McKinney. Our county commission is made up of a board of three people, and McKinney is the best choice to lead position No. 1. From her countless community service hours as a Rotarian, to securing over $1 million in grants for nonprofits chairing the United Way campaign, it’s easy to see she is very passionate about the community we live in.
Growing up the daughter of a police officer, she understands the importance of law and order as well as integrity. Just as many trust McKinney with helping to finance the biggest purchase they will make in their lifetime. You can believe that she will represent the best interests of each and every one of the citizens of Yakima County.
As someone who works in a small family business, I know McKinney will be looking out for our kids, our parents, and the future of this great county. I urge you to support Amanda McKinney for Yakima County commissioner.
CHRIS RANKIN
Yakima