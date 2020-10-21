To the editor — I enthusiastically endorse Amanda McKinney as the next Yakima County commissioner. One of her best skill sets is that she likes people and knows how to listen to what they are saying. She hears the voters saying Yakima needs more transparency in government, more fiscal responsibility, new state-of-the-art job opportunities that will keep our talented, a safe area to raise families along with affordable housing. McKinney will work every day to achieve those goals.
Having known McKinney for 15 years, I have seen her work tirelessly to improve Yakima. When something needs to happen, she is there volunteering, rolling up her sleeves, and jumping in to a project to get the job done. She has also excelled in the financial industry that is constantly changing with new guidelines and regulations. McKinney knows how to navigate through challenging times and will be a great asset to Yakima as the next county commissioner
MARY ANNE MURRAY
Yakima