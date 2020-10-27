To the editor — Amanda McKinney has earned my vote for Yakima County commissioner. She possesses a long list of good character traits: principled, energetic, insightful, intelligent, determined, a good communicator, informed, dedicated to family and community, a good leader and the ability to work as a team member, plus many more.
However, the one that puts her over the top for me is her tenacity. She is tenacious without being overbearing, without being obnoxious, without making those with a different perspective feel belittled. McKinney's character qualities matched with her brand of tenacity will provide the needed spark in dealing with the myriad of important issues faced daily by county commissioners. Vote for Amanda McKinney for a better Yakima County.
KEN IRWIN
Yakima