To the editor — Our county has a become a bureaucratic mess. I know a young couple in Montana that just completed their second home. All they needed was a $35 electrical permit. Ranchers have been waiting 25-30 years for supplemental well permits, but the only time we hear about water issues is in an election year.
Our county commissioners have decided to start a water utility. They're requiring metering all wells with a building permit attached to them. Doesn't matter how long the well has been there. The money generated has been earmarked for the county to purchase land and water rights to sell back to us. This is the biggest overreach in county history.
We don't need someone who is good with just policies and budgets. We need someone who will change bad policies and start representing all citizens. When our property assessments go up 30-40% in the last year, there is something wrong. Our state is broke. Now Yakima County has become the fee collector for the state too? Where is the pushback?
I support Amanda McKinney for the Board of Yakima County Commissioners. She has promptly, respectfully answered my questions. She is the future of this county. She will fight for us. She will push back.
MICHAEL WRIGHT
Selah