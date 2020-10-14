To the editor — I am writing to support Amanda McKinney's campaign for Yakima County commissioner.
McKinney is focused on openly communicating with the public and meeting voters where they're at to talk about issues -- be it Facebook, an email, a phone call or a cup of coffee. Her energy level and passion are infectious; when you meet and talk with her, you can't help but feel her drive and focus to make Yakima County better for all.
Her energy is endless, and I encourage you to reach out to her and hear her vision for Yakima County, both now and for the next generation. I am proud to support Amanda McKinney for the Board of Yakima County Commissioners. Please join me in doing the same.
BRAD HANSEN
Yakima