To the editor — With chaos erupting across the nation from Seattle to Chicago, now more than ever do we need strong leaders who support law and order. It’s time for a change, and I urge all Yakima County voters to support Amanda McKinney for county commissioner, District 1.
Growing up the daughter of a state patrol officer, McKinney has personally experienced the role first responders provide to our community as well as what it means to protect and serve. Fast-forward, and years later she has gained the leadership skills needed to successfully oversee Yakima County. From her experience as a successful business owner, she can deal with managing finances, budgets and fiscal responsibility. As a community volunteer and mother, she developed the leadership skills needed to lead the Yakima County.
I am a first responder and would urge all Yakima County citizens to vote for Amanda McKinney.
MARIO VELA
Yakima