To the editor — When I think about who I want to represent me as county commissioner, I want someone who is energetic, effective, compassionate, responsive and committed. What I don’t want is someone who conforms to the stodgy ideals of the past and lacks vision and conviction.
Amanda McKinney and her high-energy campaign have brought much-needed exposure to the importance and responsibilities of this position, giving the public a transparent and informed view into evolving regulations in response to COVID, all while successfully running her mortgage business during the highest recorded volumes in history and having two school-age children at home throughout the pandemic. As a client, friend, and fellow community volunteer, I have seen first-hand her passion and persistence for enriching the lives of others. I know who she is and what she stands for, and wholeheartedly believe that she is the right person to lead us to a better future.
Simply put, you can trust in Amanda to get things done. Vote Amanda McKinney for the Board of Yakima County Commissioners.
ANNE MENDENHALL GOOD
Yakima