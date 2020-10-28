To the editor — I choose to vote for Amanda McKinney for Yakima County commissioner, because she represents the members in the community who use county services the most. Because she works outside the home while being a parent who is raising her children, she is in touch with and influential with families, professionals, and community members in the Yakima Valley.
Her broad community interests, educational activities and experience in the mortgage business allows her to understand the diverse needs of our county. She advocates for accessible family’s services, recreational opportunity and affordable housing. She has energy, negotiation skills, and a bright mind to address the decision of today that will impact our future. She is dedicated to helping families prosper.
McKinney has great affection for the Yakima Valley and will work to protect our resources, strengthen our economy and help attract opportunities into our beautiful area.
NANCY LEAHY
Yakima