To the editor — Amanda McKinney is the best choice for Yakima County commissioner. There have been many letters written to the editor endorsing McKinney, spotlighting her many strengths, including energy, qualifications, drive, and professionalism. I would like to add two other valuable and equally accurate truths.
McKinney's perspective in life, both personally as well as professionally, is led with an approach that is refreshing and not necessarily very common in our current world: with common sense. It is difficult to be both intelligent and have common sense, but McKinney possesses both. Along with her bright mind is her heart. McKinney doesn’t just believe in service but lives in service. It is who she is.
A person in politics with heart, and common sense. She is who Yakima County needs for county commissioner, so vote for Amanda McKinney.
SHARON JORDAN
Yakima