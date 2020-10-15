To the editor — Amanda McKinney is what Yakima County needs – right now and for our future.
McKinney’s desire to serve the people of Yakima County is first and foremost seen in her commitment to open communications channels. We had the opportunity to call on her to help us when the county’s wineries and breweries were closed because of the pandemic. She not only took my calls and answered my emails and texts, she demanded more open communications from the current county Board of County Commissioners and Health Department.
She fully understands that as a county commissioner she will work for us. Her curiosity, eagerness to learn and willingness to have tough conversations is what will make her a great county commissioner. Discussing critical public policy behind closed doors is a non-starter for her.
There is no doubt in my mind that McKinney will make Yakima County even better. She understands the vital role small business plays in our community and local economy. She knows we have a tremendous story to tell. I trust her to lead the efforts to tell our story, grow our economy and build a community on a foundation of trust and transparency.
EMILY FERGESTROM
Wapato