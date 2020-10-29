To the editor — I am supporting Amanda McKinney for Yakima County commissioner, District 1. McKinney walked into our morning Rotary Club over 16 years ago and although she was the youngest woman in our club, stepped right into leadership roles on committees that help youth charities in our area.
I have watched McKinney grow in the most positive way in how she handles her professional life, her family life, her faith and how her heart is always in the right place in helping our communities. Her high energy, reliability, integrity and ease of communicating with people make her the perfect candidate for county commissioner.
There are still some tough days ahead, and McKinney is more than qualified to step into a leadership role as a Yakima County commissioner.
CURTIS VANGSTAD
Zillah