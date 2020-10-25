To the editor — A year ago I was one of the 11 candidates to apply for Yakima County commissioner, District 1. I was privileged to compete beside the current candidates.
Several forums were held consisting of short question and answer sessions attended by Republican Precinct Committee officers.
Though I finished fourth, my observation was that Amanda McKinney was the most energetic, articulate and informed candidate. When it came time to select the candidate to be presented to the two commissioners, McKinney surprised the PCOs in attendance. Of the 81 possible votes, she finished a very close second to Vicki Baker. I knew then that she would pursue her candidacy for the position.
In the primary election, McKinney once again surprised the Republican supporters with a big advantage from voters in District 1.
The public is looking for a candidate with strong leadership and communication skills as well as conservative fiscal policies. McKinney has all of those attributes and brings a new modern way of open communication that is needed during these demanding times.
It’s time to move beyond the status quo and elect a leader with a new vision of just what Yakima County has to offer all citizens of Washington.
PATRICK McCARTHY
Yakima