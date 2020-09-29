To the editor — Raise your hand if you could state in one breath what role the commissioner played in our county before Amanda McKinney entered the race. Candidly, I couldn’t, and I’m afraid I’m not alone among my contemporaries.
In a matter of months, McKinney's campaign has brought exposure to this position like never before, demanding transparency and responsiveness from the incumbent, which has only recently made it to my Facebook algorithm. Absent McKinney's call to action, I’m not convinced this would have happened. And if that’s the impact of just her campaign, imagine what she will do once in the seat. I for one don’t have to imagine; I have firsthand experience with her exemplary communication, passion and energy for all that she does. Back that up with her business acumen and competence and you have the right choice for our county.
Vote Amanda McKinney for county commissioner and help her usher in a new era of visible, reliable, and responsive county government. Capture your opportunity to move our county government forward rather than relying on institutions of the past to decide for you.
KEVIN GOOD
Yakima