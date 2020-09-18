To the editor — It’s time for a change. Our leaders have forsaken us. Their incompetence has cost lives, jobs, our health, rising homelessness and hunger. During this pandemic U.S. Rep. Jamie Herrera Buetler has once again voted against expanding access to health care, against expanding the WIC nutrition program, against expanding the SNAP program, against rent protection for those who have lost their jobs. I am so tired of hearing JHB declare how she is working for the citizens of Southwest Washington. Let’s be very clear. She works for her party, not for us.
Carolyn Long will put our interests first. She has a comprehensive plan to tackle the results of this horrible pandemic, which includes increased funding for public health, expanded unemployment benefits and relief funding for schools. She has excellent recommendations for jump-starting our economy while investing in rural hospitals. She supports protecting and expanding the Affordable Care Act and insists on free COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccines.
Herrera Buetler has no plan. Despite voting to give a $500 billion slush fund to corporations and the ultra-wealthy, she criticizes anyone who suggests investing in the health and welfare of the people of Southwest Washington. We must demand better.
SANDY MONTAG
White Salmon