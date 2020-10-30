To the editor — As owners of a small rafting and kayaking company on the banks of the White Salmon River, Todd Collins and I have been members of the White Salmon community and small outdoor-industry business owners since 2002. Our company depends on the health of the environment and access to our rivers.
We are excited to endorse Devin Kuh for state rep here in Legislative District 14. We've known him since he came to work for us in 2013. Through his many roles with Wet Planet Whitewater, from kayak school manager to lead raft guide, we have seen him be able to connect with diverse groups, take responsibility with enthusiasm, and share his passion for the outdoors and the value of access to and protection of our natural environment. His passion always goes beyond providing good experiences for our guests and students; he works hard to help our business prosper.
We are confident that if elected he will with great passion and motivation continue to be a steward of our environment, expand access and support small businesses. He is a very compassionate, energetic and caring member of our team who puts people first and works to have everyone's voices heard and respected.
JACOMIJN KLINKENBERG
White Salmon