To the editor — Being a judge is an extremely tough job. Giving all parties a fair opportunity to present their side of the dispute, then deciding which facts to believe, applying the law to the facts and finally making an impartial ruling. These decisions are a judge’s daily responsibility and are inevitably going to disappoint half or more of the people that come before the judge. Judges also face personal slander from those disappointed by their decisions, and occasionally violence.
We have three sitting judges now challenged for their positions: the honorable Doug Federspiel, Blaine Gibson and Elisabeth Tutsch. I have appeared in front of each of them. They are all highly skilled in the law, fair to all that appear in front of them, honest and personally courageous. I encourage the voters of Yakima to vote for each of them.
CARTER FJELD
Yakima