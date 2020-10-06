To the editor — I’ve known Blaine Gibson personally and professionally for over 25 years. He knows the Yakima Valley, having grown up here and having raised his family here.
Judge Gibson is a person of the highest character, with a sharp analytic mind, skilled at getting to the heart of the matter. He brings a wealth of experience to the bench. He goes above and beyond to improve the judicial system, from education of judges to encouraging advanced use of technology. He is active within the state Superior Court Judges Association and has served as its president. Most important, he takes his job and service to our community to heart. We’re lucky to have him.
Please join me in voting to reelect Judge Blaine Gibson to the Yakima County Superior Court.
TIM REIERSON
Yakima