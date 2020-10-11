To the editor — A few years ago, I had the pleasure of serving on a jury in Judge Blaine Gibson's courtroom in Yakima County Superior Court. It was a medical malpractice case with a great deal of money on the line. Highly qualified attorneys were involved as well as nationally recognized expert witnesses.
Throughout the trial, which lasted about a week, Judge Gibson kept things moving in an orderly manner and showed respect for all involved. He gave very clear and concise instructions to the jury, which assisted greatly in our reaching a verdict. I was impressed with his fairness and professionalism.
Yakima is indeed fortunate to have such a capable and experienced judge. Please join me in voting for Blaine Gibson for Yakima County Superior Court judge.
CONNIE STEPHENS
Yakima