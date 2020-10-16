To the editor — As it stands now, according to the voters guide, the only candidates for lieutenant governor are both Democrats.
Joshua Freed is a Republican who finished third in the race for governor in the August primary. Freed is now a Republican write-in candidate for lieutenant governor. This is a tough challenge, no doubt, as no write-in candidate has ever won a statewide race in Washington. But there is always a first time for everything, and he is up for the challenge.
Please consider casting your write-in option and write down Joshua Freed for lieutenant governor.
PRISCILLA FORNEY
Yakima