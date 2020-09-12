To the editor — I want to urge voters to retain Judge Doug Federspiel on the Yakima County Superior Court. I have known Federspiel and his family for several years and know that he diligently studies every case brought before him and brings a calm and respectful atmosphere to the courtroom. Federspiel has valuable judicial experience; two years in District Court and eight years in Superior Court.
I would recommend comparing online Federspiel's resume with that of his opponent, Jeff Swan. Especially at this crucial time we need someone with Federspiel's experience and abilities to continue serve as a judge in Yakima County Superior Court.
MARILYN CALHOUN
Yakima