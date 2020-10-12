To the editor — I am supporting Doug Federspiel for reelection to his position as Yakima County Superior Court judge. He is experienced in agriculture and business, as well as the law. He has proved himself worthy of your confidence in him.
Federspiel prepares himself on each case brought before him by reading the associated material and listening carefully to testimony. He supports the founding documents of our state and country, including the Constitution and its Bill of Rights. Judge Federspiel brings respect and thoughtful consideration to the court. Please join me in supporting Judge Doug Federspiel, Yakima County Superior Court.
DAVE MILLER
Yakima