To the editor — I've practiced criminal and civil law in Yakima County's courts since 1994. I've been before many judges, Judge Doug Federspiel included. I want to set the record straight. Judge Federspiel is courteous, respectful, knows the law and is, by my observations, always prepared.
A recent decision of the Court of Appeals vindicated Judge Federspiel's order. I have seen Judge Federspiel uncover relevant law the litigants had not. He is smart and most certainly an able judge, but most important, to me as a lawyer and a citizen, Federspiel is true to the U.S. and Washington Constitutions. That is critical. He is faithful to his oath. We must have judges who obey the Constitutions. Judge Federspiel demonstrates this allegiance from the bench.
No one will agree with any judge 100%. But the critical inquiry is this: Is the judge fair and just and will he follow the law? As to Federspiel, the answer is yes.
SCOTT BRUMBACK
Union Gap