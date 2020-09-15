To the editor — Doug Federspiel is a good man. He loves his family. He is engaged in his community and has demonstrated in and out of the court his adherence to the values of this county.
Like most people, I’d prefer never to appear before a judge. Generally speaking, when one does, it's because things have already gotten pretty bad. But if I were to have to go to court and face a judge, I know that Federspiel's character, strong moral compass, and love for the law and this city and county would guide him to a fair and just decision, applying the law in an evenhanded and proper way.
I think that those who truly want what is best for Yakima should vote for Federspiel.
NATE MONTGOMERY
Yakima