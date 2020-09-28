To the editor — Vote to reelect Douglas Federspiel for Superior Court judge, Position 3.
I have known Judge Federspiel personally his entire adult life. I know his family; I know his strong commitment to families and community. During his 10 years on the bench, he has earned the respect of his peers and a reputation for wisdom while applying his unwavering commitment to fair and impartial application of justice under U.S. and Washington constitutions. It is vastly important we elect the most qualified person to be seated in judgment over life's matters as come before the court.
As the word Superior suggests, a Superior Court judge must possess superior knowledge and experience to qualify to fill the position while applying not only criminal law but a broad base of law to be encountered. Federspiel possesses these qualifications. To confirm this, you have only to review the online profile of the candidates. In so doing, it will become clear that in Federspiel we already have the most qualified candidate for the position serving Yakima County.
Retain Judge Federspiel as Superior Court judge.
JAMES LYDIGSEN
Yakima