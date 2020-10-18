To the editor — My husband, Danny, and I are voting to reelect Judge Doug Federspiel because he clearly exhibits essential traits of a judge, including legal ability, a strong work ethic, judicial temperament and sound judgment.
Today more than ever, we need a person like Judge Federspiel who respects and honors the judicial office as a public trust, works to protect our community and strives to enhance our legal system. We need a judge who supports equal access to justice for everyone regardless of their background. We need a judge who will continue to uphold the Constitution and not legislate from the bench.
We are confident in his judicial and professional experience. Please join us in voting for Judge Doug Federspiel.
KELLY KWON
Yakima