To the editor — I am endorsing Doug Federspiel for reelection to Superior Court. Judge Federspiel has been my friend and colleague for 30 years. He was raised and educated in the Yakima Valley and knows our community well. He is a person of outstanding character, is hard-working and conscientious, and is committed to the rule of law.
Federspiel has 10 years of judicial experience. In a trial, it’s critical that the judge gives each side the chance to be heard and to give a reasoned decision. Federspiel is courteous and prepared and expects the same of the lawyers and parties who appear in his courtroom. He takes pains to explain his decisions so that everyone understands his reasoning. The bar poll by Yakima’s lawyers shows that Federspiel outpolled his opponent by rating “highly qualified” in the areas of judicial temperament, legal experience, legal analytical ability and judicial experience.
Two years ago, Judge Federspiel experienced a bout of severe depression. He obtained treatment and counseling. He was given a clean bill of health by medical professionals and was returned to active service. Seeking help does not make someone unstable but shows maturity and professionalism.
JAMES HUTTON
Yakima