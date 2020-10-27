To the editor — If you ran into Doug Federspiel on the street corner, or, more likely (in non-COVID times), at the gym, your casual conversation would reveal several things about him. He is incredibly bright and articulate. He is a good listener. He is a deep thinker. He is not blown about by the political winds of the moment. He has a way of cutting through useless prattle and getting right to the heart of a matter.
These are just a few of the reasons I am voting to retain Judge Douglas Federspiel for Superior Court judge, Department 3. Please join me.
DAVID AXFORD
Yakima