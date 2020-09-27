To the editor — Doug Federspiel was my high school classmate. While some classmates are vaguely recalled, Federspiel was unforgettable. It was as if he skipped over adolescence totally, and already embodied the qualities of the wisest adult: compassion, understanding, intelligence, kindness and discernment.
Over the years, I've caught up with him briefly. Every time, I have found myself in wonderment at his goodness. One Christmas, our young family caroled at his home and he invited us in for cookies and to look at his Christmas tree, covered in vintage foil icicles. Another time, I remember running into him at the Selah Hobo Feed, and he warmly sat down with our family and visited.
While others might know Federspiel better as colleague, I want to share the Doug I knew “way back when.” Before he ever stepped into a legal path, he displayed qualities that would see him through to later success. In high school, he was already steadfast, kind, confident and good. His character is not something he dons for photo ops and social media; it is innate.
I firmly support Judge Federspiel for reelection to the position of Yakima County Superior Court judge.
LEANNE RIES
Yakima