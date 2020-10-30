To the editor — If you have ever worked for or with Judge Doug Federspiel, then you know that he is a level-headed, kind, thoughtful person who operates with true integrity.
I had the privilege of working with him for several years on some very complex real estate transactions and business start-ups. He is very thorough, is well-experienced in every aspect of business and law and has a proven track record as a judge. He is fair yet firm and will continue to keep our community safer.
I encourage everyone to vote to re-elect Judge Doug Federspiel.
DOUGLAS ELLISON
Yakima