To the editor — I support Doug Federspiel’s re-election as Superior Court judge, Department 3.
I have known Judge Federspiel for many years, having worked as his legal assistant/paralegal while he was in practice at the Velikanje firm and with Wilkinson Corporation. I still consider him a colleague. More importantly, a trusted friend and mentor. His values, integrity, and compassion are unparalleled. He has great depth of knowledge and ability to thoroughly and thoughtfully analyze the issues. I’ve had the opportunity to watch him on the bench and seen first-hand how he addresses the lawyers, litigants, complainants, accusers and the accused with great respect regardless of the circumstance, while listening to the argument and handing down his ruling.
I understand that some have made issue of personal struggles and that somehow they think it diminishes his ability to rule over cases. Who among us has not had their struggles? I believe that having the strength and grace to work through personal struggles only enhances the ability. I encourage you to vote to retain Judge Federspiel.
FAYE GORDON
Ellensburg