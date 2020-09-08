To the editor — Bronson Faul is running for the position of Yakima County Superior Court judge. I have known Faul for many years at both the professional and personal level. I know him to be very intelligent, hard-working and someone who makes sound decisions based off of fact.
Having many years of experience working for Yakima County and Yakima city municipal courts as a prosecuting attorney, Faul has successfully taken on difficult criminal and civil cases, allowing him to gain knowledge and expertise in both areas of our judicial system. The knowledge and expertise that Bronson possesses was recognized when he was selected to serve on the bench as judge for the city of Selah.
I personally have strongly disliked the Yakima County court system's pretrial release program from day one. It is my experience that offenders abuse this system severely as they take advantage of the so-called "community supervision" aspect of the program. I know that Faul is strongly against this program, and I believe that he will do what it takes to eradicate what is known as "catch and release."
For the reasons listed above, Bronson Faul has my vote and support for Yakima County Superior Court judge.
MIKE COSTELLO
Selah