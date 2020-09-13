To the editor — I am writing this letter in support of Bronson Faul for Superior Court judge. As a retired 30-year veteran with the Yakima Police Department, I have worked closely with Faul for many years. He has extensive experience with civil and criminal litigation as well as being the Municipal Court judge for the city of Selah for many years.
One area of concern for the citizens of Yakima County should be the Yakima County pretrial release program. This program is a complete failure. Our police are risking their lives every day to arrest dangerous criminals just to have them released back on the streets within hours of being arrested. Faul will fight to change this broken program.
Faul is a man of integrity and would be an asset to the Superior Court of Yakima County. As a lifelong resident of Yakima County, I urge everyone who enjoys safe neighborhoods to vote for Bronson Faul, Superior Court judge, Position 4.
PHIL POSADA
Selah