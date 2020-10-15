To the editor — I would like to endorse Bronson Faul for Superior Court judge, Position 2.
Our family has known Faul both personally and professionally for over 14 years. We know him to be an honest and fair person in all dealings. As a parent I am proud to know him and have someone in our daughter’s life that she can look to as an example in our community. Too often in politics and life today good role models are hard to find. Bronson Faul is the type of person we should be voting into our public offices more and holding up as examples to our future generations.
Our family is a law enforcement family, and current policies are constantly a topic of conversation around the dinner table. One policy we believe is failing is our current pretrial catch-and-release policy. It is only incentivizing criminals to commit more crimes. It is putting our law enforcement officers at greater risk for harm and it weakens morale. It is a failed policy that Bronson Faul is against. He will be a fair Superior Court judge just as he has been a fair prosecutor and Municipal Court judge. He will work toward making our community safer for its citizens. Please join our family in voting for Bronson Faul for Superior Court judge, Position 2.
BRIANNE HORBATKO
Selah