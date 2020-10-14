To the editor — I am happy to say I have known Bronson Faul professionally for many years. He is a man with both great knowledge and common sense. He wisely advised me during many investigations while I was a detective for YPD.
I have always found him straightforward, honest and well grounded.
Bronson Faul would make a great Superior Court judge. We need experienced judges who are tough on crime and are willing to hold criminals accountable. No more pretrial release for violent career criminals. No more early release for convicted felons. No more ridiculously low sentencing for career criminals and serious offenses.
Join me in supporting a tough-on-crime candidate for Superior Court judge and vote for Bronson Faul.
DOUG ROBINSON
Yakima