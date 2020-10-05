To the editor — We need judges who are tough on crime. Bronson Faul is that candidate. Every day we are bombarded with news stories on crime. Gangs shooting at each other, people being murdered, children being raped, and countless domestic violence crimes fill our news feeds.
Faul is the only candidate for Superior Court judge who has spent his career trying to keep our community safe. He has prosecuted cases for Yakima County and the city of Yakima. He also prosecutes asset forfeitures, which are designed to disrupt criminal organizations.
The residents of Yakima County need to elect judges who have community safety interests in mind. Please join me in voting for that judge, Bronson Faul, to be our next Superior Court judge.
BETHANY LYNCH
Yakima