To the editor — When Yakima County Superior Court Judge Michael McCarthy passed away, Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Elisabeth Tutsch to the position.
I seriously doubt the left-leaning Inslee would appoint a tough-on-crime conservative to the seat. That's why I'm voting for Bronson Faul to fill McCarthy's seat. Faul is a longtime municipal court judge and a former city and county prosecutor.
Everyone complains about liberal judges but never does anything about it. Now's your chance.
DAVID SMITH
Selah