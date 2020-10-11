To the editor — Bronson Faul is a conservative candidate for Superior Court judge whose campaign has put up a few dozen signs that say "No more liberal judges, vote for Bronson Faul."
Some local anarchists, doing what anarchists do when they disagree with a message, defaced the signs by crossing out the word No. Wasn't that clever?
Send a message to these vandals with their man buns and skinny jeans. That sort of thing works in Seattle and Portland, but it doesn't work around here. Vote for Bronson Faul.
WESLEY SHOCKLEY
Yakima